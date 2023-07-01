Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will earn $5.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of AX opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

