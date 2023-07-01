Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of Arko stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Arko has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

