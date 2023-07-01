Tigress Financial Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

CCL opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

