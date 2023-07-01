Reviewing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Free Report) and Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 5N Plus and Synthomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synthomer 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

5N Plus presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.08%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Synthomer.

This table compares 5N Plus and Synthomer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.79 -$23.00 million ($0.17) -13.88 Synthomer N/A N/A N/A $0.54 33.56

Synthomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synthomer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Synthomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -6.19% 2.62% 0.89% Synthomer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5N Plus beats Synthomer on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus



5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Synthomer



Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol. It also provides construction services comprising mortar modification, waterproofing, construction adhesives, additives for construction, asphalt and road, wire and cable, cement adhesives, assembly, HMA, glass EIFS, polyester PES roofing, decorative laminates, flooring adhesives, and technical fibre; health and protection offers medical and examination gloves, fabric-supported gloves, medical devices, personal care and food additives, hygiene adhesives, non-wovens, footwear, hygiene and wipes, and coated fabric. In addition, it provides performance materials; paper, carpet, and foam products, and energy solutions such as well cementing additives, drilling fluid additives, and battery binders. The company was formerly known as Yule Catto & Co. plc and changed its name to Synthomer plc in 2012. Synthomer plc was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

