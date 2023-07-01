Analyzing Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Kinect has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and World Kinect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $105.90 billion 0.54 $8.44 billion $106.82 7.08 World Kinect $59.04 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.76 11.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than World Kinect. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of World Kinect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 7.90% 18.08% 7.24% World Kinect 0.19% 6.30% 1.53%

Dividends

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $17.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. World Kinect pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and World Kinect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A World Kinect 1 0 0 0 1.00

World Kinect has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Mitsui & Co., Ltd..

Summary

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. beats World Kinect on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, and rail services; and sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services, as well as invests in plants, marine resource development facilities, ships, aviation, aerospace, rail, automobiles, and mining/construction/industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About World Kinect

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers energy procurement management, price risk management, and sustainability solutions, such as carbon management and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; and distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel, as well as offers transportation logistics. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. World Fuel Services Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

