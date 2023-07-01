Contrasting Aozora Bank (AOZOY) & Its Rivals

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Free Report) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aozora Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aozora Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aozora Bank N/A N/A 0.01 Aozora Bank Competitors $3.09 billion $837.33 million 264.18

Aozora Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aozora Bank. Aozora Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

32.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aozora Bank pays an annual dividend of $203.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4,377.6%. Aozora Bank pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aozora Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aozora Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Aozora Bank Competitors 1084 3340 3169 23 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 335.80%. Given Aozora Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aozora Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Aozora Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aozora Bank N/A N/A N/A Aozora Bank Competitors 35.86% 10.05% 0.92%

Summary

Aozora Bank competitors beat Aozora Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies. It also provides loans on deeds and notes, and overdrafts; corporate, M&A, project, equity, sustainable, LBO, structured, real estate, business recovery, and project financing products; syndicated loans; discount on promissory notes; securities investments, including public, local, and corporate bonds, as well as equity and other securities; domestic and foreign exchange services; and consignment of bonds. In addition, the company offers liabilities guarantee, securities lending, public bonds underwriting, agency, custody, financial instruments intermediary, securitization, M&A advisory, business succession consulting, business expansion, equity/debt funding, and consulting services. Further, it is involved in the over-the-counter sale of securities investment trusts and insurance products; and provision of trust services for secured corporate bonds, as well as interest rate, currency, and other derivative transaction services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Fudosan Bank, Limited and changed its name to Aozora Bank, Ltd. in 2001. Aozora Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

