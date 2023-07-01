Financial Analysis: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.67 $64.21 million $1.16 16.16 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 6.30 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -4.18

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Green Dot presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $2.87, suggesting a potential downside of 13.13%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 4.20% 13.13% 2.32% Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats Hut 8 Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

