Financial Comparison: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 1.51% 2.22% 1.06% Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sweetgreen 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $10.71, indicating a potential downside of 16.39%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Sweetgreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.38 $6.91 million $0.19 88.95 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.04 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -8.38

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

