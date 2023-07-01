Comparing Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.97 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -10.37 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

