Analyzing TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

TDCX has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $17.76 million 1.92 $450,000.00 $0.01 20.02 TDCX $493.92 million 2.29 $78.04 million $0.54 14.65

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International 7.37% 15.74% 8.47% TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97%

Summary

TDCX beats Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

