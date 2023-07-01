Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Financial Analysis

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $4.98 million 0.73 -$21.94 million N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.66 -$11.98 million ($0.15) -20.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

32.8% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oblong and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 50.95%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -373.77% -133.61% -95.47% Taboola.com -3.43% 0.31% 0.17%

Summary

Taboola.com beats Oblong on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

