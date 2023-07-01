Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

