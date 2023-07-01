Guggenheim Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $245.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.