VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Up 428.0% in June

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a growth of 428.0% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VIQ Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VQS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

VIQ Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

VQS stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 61.42% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

