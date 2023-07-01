Craig Hallum Boosts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $60.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

