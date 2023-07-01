Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $443.92 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

