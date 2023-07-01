Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Lowered to $4.25

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

VERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.15. Veritone has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,032,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 293,625 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 81.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 548,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Veritone by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

