United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $27.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

