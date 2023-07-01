StockNews.com Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Hold

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

