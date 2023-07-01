Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,224. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Unity Software by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.