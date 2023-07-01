Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

