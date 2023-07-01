Piper Sandler Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Neutral

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of MU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

