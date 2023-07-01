Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

