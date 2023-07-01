Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYFree Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Kering Price Performance

PPRUY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

About Kering

(Free Report)

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.