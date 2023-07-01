Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Bilfinger Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.
About Bilfinger
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bilfinger
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.