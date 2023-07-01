Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

