Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Neoen has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

