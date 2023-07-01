E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.72 on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.75.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. E.On had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $35.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

