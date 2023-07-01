BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

(Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.