Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aixtron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

