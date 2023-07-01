OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $127.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

