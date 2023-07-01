StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

