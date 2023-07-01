StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Invesco Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
