Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 252,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.