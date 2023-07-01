Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PDM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
