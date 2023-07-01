Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.