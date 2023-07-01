Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

