Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,116,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 749,657 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

