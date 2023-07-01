Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of BSAC opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.