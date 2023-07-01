StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $828,713.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The business had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

