Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.89. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

(Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.