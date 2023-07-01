China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.48% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

