Reviewing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intel and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 19 5 0 1.94 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $30.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 105.94%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Intel.

This table compares Intel and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $63.05 billion 2.21 $8.01 billion ($0.68) -49.18 SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.97 -$39.59 million ($0.66) -14.27

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWater Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -5.06% 3.06% 1.74% SkyWater Technology -11.80% -58.38% -9.43%

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. It also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, the company offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SkyWater Technology

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.