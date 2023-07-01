Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) vs. Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Financial Contrast

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Par Pacific and Thai Oil Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57 Thai Oil Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Thai Oil Public shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Par Pacific and Thai Oil Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.22 $364.19 million $12.27 2.17 Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $1.74 0.75

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Oil Public. Thai Oil Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Thai Oil Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74% Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Par Pacific beats Thai Oil Public on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Thai Oil Public

(Free Report)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.