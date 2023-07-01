Financial Analysis: St. James’s Place (STJPF) and Its Peers

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) is one of 1,195 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare St. James’s Place to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 702.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for St. James’s Place and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80 St. James’s Place Competitors 1053 4483 5804 82 2.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

St. James’s Place currently has a consensus target price of $1,362.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10,051.80%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 81.84%. Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than its peers.

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares St. James’s Place and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place Competitors 374.88% 7.29% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares St. James’s Place and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A 47.26 St. James’s Place Competitors $199.09 million -$13.59 million 37.99

St. James’ Place’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than St. James’s Place. St. James’s Place is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

St. James’ Place peers beat St. James’s Place on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St. James's Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

