Vince (NYSE:VNCE) versus Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Critical Analysis

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -9.20% -119.86% -9.80% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A Moncler 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vince and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Moncler has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Moncler’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moncler is more favorable than Vince.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vince and Moncler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $357.44 million 0.10 -$38.35 million ($2.58) -1.13 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38

Moncler has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moncler beats Vince on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince



Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Moncler



Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

