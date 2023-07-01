TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,400 shares, a growth of 444.6% from the May 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.8 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on TMX Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.