TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXFFree Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,400 shares, a growth of 444.6% from the May 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.8 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on TMX Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.