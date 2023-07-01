Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Rises By 454.8%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 454.8% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

WOOD opened at $71.70 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $21,512,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

