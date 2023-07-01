DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

