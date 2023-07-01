Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

