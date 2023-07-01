StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVR opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $24.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.54%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

