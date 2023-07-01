American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

