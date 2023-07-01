Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

