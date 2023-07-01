StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

