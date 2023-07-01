Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

